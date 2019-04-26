OPPO launches Marvel's Avengers version of F11 Pro device

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Cashing in on the frenzy around Avengers: Endgame movie, smartphone maker OPPO Friday launched 'Marvel's Avengers' limited edition version of its F11 Pro device for Rs 27,990. OPPO is the exclusive smartphone partner for this co-branded product in markets like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, and others. "OPPO has developed partnerships and initiatives related to popular culture and the arts. Through this cooperation with the film, OPPO will connect with fans around the world based on their common love for Marvels Avengers," OPPO said in a statement. Each smartphone is also specially equipped with a Captain America-themed case. ***** Myntra, Fossil Group partner to launch 'Tryst' Fashion e-tailer Myntra Friday said it has partnered with Fossil Group to launch a collection of watches, Tryst, that have been designed using insights derived from artificial intelligence. Tryst has launched three collections targeting millennials in particular, and will price its products between Rs 4,500-8,000. "Tryst offers consumers the most on-trend, stylish and contemporary watch design, identified by Vorta Myntra's AI Platform for predicting fashion," a statement said. New capsules will be released every three months using inputs from Vorta engine that provides insights on dials, dial sizes, colours, designs and finishes through a systematic and accurate prediction of trends. Manufactured and serviced by Fossil Group, the watches will be distributed through Myntra's network that covers over 19,000 pin codes, it added. PTI SR RVKRVK