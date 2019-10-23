OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour, a Smashing Success; Team Revenge eSports Wins INR 50,00,000

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOLKATA, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand finale of OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour witnessed two days of intense gaming sessions with Team 'Revenge eSports' emerging victorious and walking away with the prize of INR 50,00,000. The tournament finale took place with a larger than life setup at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata with the top 20 squads from across India qualifying across four groups for the prize pool of INR 1.5 crores.As a brand, OPPO offers products across its portfolio that are ideal for gaming with hardware and software working in tandem to deliver a superior experience. OPPO has always been at the forefront of innovation and offers several unique features on its smartphones that aid gamers to get the best performance such as Game Boost 2.0 accelerator technology for optimized performance that combines Frame Boost for resolving game lag and Touch Boost to improve the responsiveness of the touchscreen while gaming. PUBG MOBILE is currently one of the most popular smartphone games in India for millennials. OPPO's partnership with PUBG MOBILE is an ideal opportunity for the brand to highlight its commitment and connection with the youth. Mobile gamers today demand a cost-effective smartphone that offers a smooth gaming performance with a large battery for long gaming sessions. As a brand, OPPO has always offered devices that suit the consumer's requirement and for millennial gamers, the OPPO A9 2020 is the ideal offering. The smartphone offers a large 6.5-inch display, a powerful Snapdragon 665 processor with 8GB dual-channel RAM for higher efficiency, UFS 2.1 storage for improved performance and a massive 5,000mAh battery with Type-C charging for uninterrupted gaming. Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Sumit Walia, VP Product & Marketing, OPPO India, said, "At OPPO, we believe in offering holistic consumer experiences with our devices as well as via associations with various platforms. We have observed a huge paradigm shift towards smartphone gaming in India. Taking this into consideration, OPPO has been developing innovative features to enhance the overall gaming experience. OPPO PUBG MOBILE India tour is an ideal platform for us to show our commitment and meet the needs of millennial. The platform provides OPPO an opportunity to interact not only with the millennials but also with serious mobile gamers to understand their requirements and develop our next wave of innovations."OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour was the country's first multi-tiered tournamentt witnessing over 400,000 players participating across four groups in four regions. The teams that battled it out at the Grand Finale in Kolkata were:JAIPURGUWAHATIPUNEHYDERABADWildcard WinnersRising Hydra8BitRampageGod's ReignTeam SkulTeam DignityTeam TitansTeam INSTeam MayhemBeyond Your ReachBack for RevengeKill2SurviveTeam GEOrange RockTeam ARBurnX OfficialRevenge EsportsTeam All StarsInstinct Shooters OfficialSaiyan's LegacyTeam HyphenAbout OPPOOPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through internet-optimized products that offer best in class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D center in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India. PWRPWR