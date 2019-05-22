OPPO Revamps Brand Identity; Gears up to Strengthen Position in the Premium Segment With Reno Series Launch in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, May 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- New brand imagery showcases the brand's focus on quality, craftsmanship and uniqueness in every detail - Aims to strengthen position in the premium segment with OPPO Reno, a new series engineered for creativity Reiterating its commitment to consumer-centric approach, OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand, has introduced its new brand identity that focuses on quality, craftsmanship and uniqueness in every detail. OPPO, a pioneer in smartphone innovations, has emerged as the fastest growing smartphone brand in the premium segment globally with an unprecedented 863% growth according to the Counterpoint Research report released on April 2019. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891155/OPPO_Reno.jpg )Encouraged by such growth and response from consumers in the premium segment, OPPO has partnered with celebrated designer, Eddie Opara of Pentagram, New York to craft a new brand identity. OPPO's new brand identity showcases an exciting evolution in the company and its ongoing growth and success. The new brand imagery reveals a much simpler, symmetrical logo. With characteristic OPPO curves, the new logo is distinctive yet elegant and offers a design, which leaves ample room for imagination. The imagery also includes a new color system and visual layout system, as well as marks the debut of a custom typeface, OPPO Sans. This new brand image earmarks the growth and wider reach of OPPO as it continues to expand into more diverse markets and environments worldwide.Continuing its streak of innovation and creativity, OPPO is also introducing a new series in its product portfolio - Reno series. Engineered for creativity, Reno series is targeted at creative young trendsetters with a passion for self-expression and imagining the unimaginable. As the epitome of OPPO's creative vision, Reno will serve as the catalyst for OPPO's smartphone development in India for the next ten years. In line with this vision, OPPO is rolling out the 'I'm Reno' brand campaign, which boasts of a new product concept, design philosophy, and communication model. As a part of the, 'I'm Reno' campaign, OPPO has partnered with renowned artists globally to inspire the power of creativity.As a product series developed by OPPO for the global community, Reno will be available in all markets where OPPO operates. After receiving tremendous appreciation at the recent launches in China and Europe, OPPO Reno is all set to make its way to India.About OPPO OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through Internet-optimized products that offer best-in-class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centres worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experiences to young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D centre in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India. Source: OPPO PWRPWR