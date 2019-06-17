OPPO Roars for Team India; Released Song ‘Jeet Pe Apna Haq Hai’ Created With Fans’ Heartbeats

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, June 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ --To unify heartbeats of the fans and showcase their vigour for Team India Composed by popular music directors Meet Bros, the OPPO heartbeat song will pack a punch with trendy music and inspiring lyrics #OPPOBillionBeats As the World Cup fever skyrockets, the frenzy and passion of cricket fans are at an all-time high. To further soar the temperature, the leading smartphone player OPPO has unveiled a groovy heartbeat song 'Jeet Pe Apna Haq Hai' on 15th June 2019. Upping the ante for Team India, the upbeat track echoes the winning ways of the Indian Cricket Team and resonates with the effervescence of ardent cricket fans through their heartbeats. Getting released as a part of OPPO's unique 'India Give Your Heartbeat' campaign, the song demonstrates OPPO's efforts in uniting millions of fans across the length and breadth of India, through the Billion Beats app. 'Jeet Pe Apna Haq Hai' has been composed by the popular music director duo Meet Bros and will have fans grooving to a funky signature step to cheer Team India.At the start of the campaign, OPPO had invited cricket fans to showcase their passion for cricket by contributing their heartbeats through the OPPO Billion Beats App. Following which, thousands of collected heartbeats have been used to create the foot-tapping heartbeat song. The song reverberates with the heartbeats of fans and leading cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav and Shikhar Dhawan. 'Jeet Pe Apna Haq Hai' aims at reinforcing the winning capabilities of Team India and proliferate the ongoing excitement for the series. With this heartbeat song, OPPO has reiterated not only their consumer-centric approach but also their focus on creativity and innovation.Speaking on the occasion, Charles Wong, CEO OPPO India and President, OPPO South Asia, said, "Our experience in India has given us a deep understanding of the passion every Indian possesses for cricket. Therefore, we wanted to create a property that will help us connect the fans with Team India and inspire them to continue their winning streak. We hope that our heartbeat song resonates with the emotion of the billions of fans around the world and charges Team India to victory." He further added, "Our association with the BCCI and ICC World Cup demonstrates our unwavering focus on connecting with our consumers in India and globally. We will continue to create such engaging experiences for our consumers along with our phenomenal products."The campaign has been crafted to connect billions of cricket fans to cheer for Team India during this edition of the ICC World Cup. The heartbeat song will unfold the ongoing enthusiasm for the tournament and the capability of Team India to bring the trophy home. Leveraging digital platforms, OPPO aims to increase the engagement with cricket fans and amplify excitement levels with 'Jeet Pe Apna Haq Hai.' With the song, OPPO will also be enthusing consumers across the country to ace their signature step on platforms like TikTok with the challenge #OPPOBillionBeats.Consumers can view the OPPO heartbeat song through the link below. Consumers can also follow @oppomobileindia on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more updates.YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMoJmRNcc-n8WdesyjQ6i_gAbout OPPO OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through internet-optimized products that offer best-in-class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centres worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D centre in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India.Source: OPPO PWRPWR