OPPO Sponsors Tencent Games and PUBG Corp's 'OPPO PUBG MOBILE Series 2019'

The championship saw over 250,000 registrations over the span of three weeks from 1000+ colleges spread across 30 cities and was experienced via OPPO's recently launched and breakthrough product - OPPO F9 Pro. Packed with powerful features, the F9 Pro took the PUBG MOBILE gaming experience to the next level.Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said, "With the gaming trend increasing in the market, youngsters are opting for smartphones that allow them the best gaming experience. OPPO as a brand is always focusing on ways to meet the growing demands of consumers to deliver a unique experience to all the gamers. Our innovative technology and gripping features provide a smooth and lag free experience to all the consumers to enjoy popular games such as PUBG MOBILE. OPPO's previous partnership with Tencent Games and the OPPO F9 Pro aided students to participate and win in the most awaited eSports Championship of all times. The smartphones' powerful hardware gives consumers upgraded graphics, better sound and impressive performance resulting in an unforgettable gaming experience. It is yet another exciting opportunity to collaborate with them and create a community of gamers who can have the best possible gaming experience."Post the announcement of the India Series, Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games, India, said, "The growth of PUBG MOBILE from a loved gaming app to India's game of choice is immense validation of our efforts to provide quality gaming experience to our users bringing both the competitive and entertainment spirit for gamers. We are committed to building a sustainable eSports ecosystem for gamers in India. The PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship last October was a great start, and with the support of OPPO, we look forward to making the PUBG MOBILE India Series 2019 the next big event for EeSports in India."The OPPO PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 will unravel in four phases: Phase No. of Teams Qualifying Dates Registration No Limits 9th Jan to 23rd Jan 2019 In-Game Qualifier No Limits 21st Jan to 28th Jan 2019 Online Playoffs 2000 9th Feb to 24th Feb 2019 Grand Finals 20 10th MarchThere are several individual awards in the grand finals set to be won as wellMVP Award - Awarded to the player with maximum number of MVPThe Exterminators - Awarded to the team with maximum killsThe Healers - Awarded to the team with the highest number of revivesThe Redeemer - Awarded to the player with highest amount of health restoredThe Lone Ranger - Awarded to the player with the maximum survival timeThe Rampage Freak - Awarded to the player for the maximum number of kills in one game.The OPPO F9 Pro has been a success among the consumers, especially gamers. It comes with MediaTek Helio P60 processor that delivers incredible energy efficiency to extend device battery life and provide a smooth lag free experience while gaming. Along with this, it sports the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for better graphics performance. The phone is an ideal choice to enjoy one's favorite game as it has the 'waterdrop screen', with a 6.3 -inch IPS FHD+ LCD display with 2340x1080 pixels. The screen occupies almost all of F9 Pro front except for a small droplet at the top which enhances the visual experience for the users due to its 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. With a 3500mAh battery capacity, the OPPO's VOOC charging adds on to the gamer's experience by utilising AI battery management system to prevent battery wastage. Due to the phone's powerful hardware, it gives consumers upgraded graphics, better sound and impressive performance. The touchscreen controls are smart, with many thoughtful additions. 