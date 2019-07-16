OPPO Strengthens India Leadership; Appoints Sumit Walia as Vice President, Product & Marketing

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Plans to bolster its localization efforts for bringing meaningful innovation for Indian consumersNEW DELHI, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand today announced Sumit Walia as Vice President, Product & Marketing to further strengthen OPPO's product offering and establish a stronger connect with Indian consumers.Sumit's appointment is a testament to OPPO's commitment towards the efforts of bringing consumer- oriented innovations. A seasoned leader, Sumit has worn multiple hats throughout his storied career in the technology and telecom space. Sumit will be spearheading the localization efforts in Product & Marketing at OPPO India. Strategically appointed, he will be leading the India market and will be focusing on building and growing the OPPO brand in the highly competitive mobile handset space in India.OPPO has always had a 360-degree product & marketing approach targeting its consumers. The brand has been creating new benchmarks in delivering best-in-class smartphones and clutter breaking marketing campaigns. Furthermore, OPPO believes in providing advanced technological innovation through its extensive R&D infrastructure.Speaking on the appointment, Charles Wong, CEO OPPO India and President, OPPO South Asia said, "In-line with OPPO India's localization approach, we are happy to have Sumit Walia on-board with us. At OPPO, we are committed to bringing meaningful innovation to Indian consumers and Sumit will be working alongside our local R&D centre in Hyderabad to introduce not only cutting-edge technology but also new experiences customized for Indian consumers. Sumit's appointment comes at a critical juncture as we enter the 6th year of our operations in India & plan to expand our product offerings across all price points. India is one of our key markets, we believe that Sumit will play an instrumental role in strengthening our brand in the coming years. We extend a warm welcome and congratulate him on his new role."Commenting on his new role, Sumit Walia, Vice President, Product & Marketing, OPPO India said, "I am delighted to join the OPPO family especially when the brand is experiencing such a phenomenal transformation. The opportunity that lies ahead is incredibly exhilarating and I look forward to working with the team to take OPPO to new heights. Focusing on consumer engagement, the aim will be to bring localized insights across product and marketing portfolio to achieve our goal."Sumit comes to OPPO with over two decades of experience. A well respected and recognized veteran of the technology and telecom space, Sumit has worked with multiple leading brands managing diverse portfolios for Samsung, Huawei, LG Electronics and Videocon. Focusing largely on bringing in a perfect confluence of sales and marketing, Sumit has been at the forefront of strengthening the position of various technology brands in the India market.About OPPOOPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life. For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. More than 200 million consumers are using OPPO smartphones. OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions, with over 400,000 stores and has 4 research centres worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO. PWRPWR