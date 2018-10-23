OPPO Unveils the First-ever PUBG-themed Store in Bangalore

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, October 23, 2018/PRNewswire/ --OPPO, The Selfie Expert, recently partnered with Tencent Games, the world's largest gaming company for India's biggest eSports Championship, 'PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds MOBILE Campus Championship 2018' in India. After receiving multiple entries and a total of 10,000 teams from over 2,000 colleges, a month-long action-packed tournament finally culminated on October 21st at the first-ever PUBG-themed OPPO store in Bangalore. Today, the winners were commemorated with a prize money of INR 50 Lakhs. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/773322/OPPO_PUBG_themed_Store.jpg )Keeping in mind the growing trend of PUBG, the OPPO brand showroom has been designed like the real battleground. Along with the combat feel, consumers can now move away from the virtual world and step into the real word of PUBG by experiencing the adrenaline of the game in the store with the new OPPO F9 Pro.Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said, "With PUBG's massive success amongst the youngster, we are delighted to announce the revamp of our brand showroom based on PUBG. Our unique showroom has been designed to cater to the youth of India who are continuously following new and interesting trends in the market. By leveraging this partnership with Tencent Games, OPPO wants to strengthen its relationship with the youngsters as the F9 Pro is the perfect combination for unified and unique experience."Packed with extraordinary features, OPPO F9 Pro acted like the perfect gear for all the gamers in this championship. The 6.3-inch bezel-less, 1080*2340 resolution and a super-high screen-to-body ratio of 90.8% 'waterdrop screen' helped participants achieve maximum kills to get to the finale. After intense rounds and some amazing performances leading to 'winner winner chicken dinner', a total of 20 teams competed at the grand finale and the ultimate winner was awarded a prize money of INR 50 lakhs.Along with the mega prize pool, participants were commemorated with the following awards at the revamped PUBG themed store:MVP - Overall Best Player with maximum number of MVP awardsThe Executioner - Awarded for maximum kills overallThe Medic - Awarded for highest number of revivesThe Redeemer - Awarded to the player with highest amount of health restoredThe Rampage Freak - Awarded for maximum kills in one lobbyThe Lone ranger - Awarded for Maximum Time Survived in gameAbout OPPO OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life. For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. OPPO's business has covered 30 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world. More recently with the launch of Find X in 2018, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today.Source: OPPO PWRPWR