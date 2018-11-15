Opportunistic stand of BJP, Cong on Sabrimala issue whipping up communal polarisation: Yechury

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday accused the BJP and the Congress of "duplicity" on the Sabarimala issue, saying their "opportunistic" stand was only whipping up communal polarisation.The CPM leader also alleged that by boycotting an all-party meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, the two parties have shown that they do want a solution to the issue. "They want to topple the (state) government ... that is the sense," he told reporters here. He said it is the constitutional obligation of any state government to implement the verdict of the Supreme Court. "There was no stay on the entry of women today.The state government has to implement the verdict. The meeting was convened as part of the government's desire to find a solution," he said.The stand-off over the entry of women of menstruating age to the temple continued Thursday, as consensus eluded a crucial all-party meeting called to resolve the issue. At the meeting, the Kerala government said it would implement the September 28 Supreme Court order, allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple, prompting the opposition to walk out in protest. PTI NAB GVS