Opposition alliance at national-level neither practical nor relevant: Prakash Karat

Jamshedpur, Jan 21 (PTI) A nationwide grand-alliance of opposition parties is neither practical nor relevant, CPI(M) Politburo member Prakash Karat said Monday, adding that in all probability there would be state-specific alliances.Karat said CPI(M) would forge alliance with secular parties depending on prevailing situation."A state-specific opposition alliance is likely to take place in the upcoming general election as the mahagatbandhan is neither practical nor has a relevance," he told reporters here.Efforts should be made to unite the main forces in the states to defeat the BJP and state specific-alliances are likely to happen for the upcoming elections, including that in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, he added.The senior CPI(M) leader was in the steel city to take part in a functionorganized to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Karl Marx.He said the CPI(M) will not compromise with its policies and the party has set if focus on three targets for the upcoming polls. The first is to defeat the BJP, followed by forming a secular government at Centre and lastly increasing the strength of Left parties in Parliament.CPI(M) and other Left parties stayed away from the January 19 mega opposition rally in Kolkata, organised by the Trinamool Congress. Karat said a rally would be organised at the same venue by the CPI(M) on February 3.Criticising the Mamata Banerjee-headed government in West Bengal, he said the ruling party has called for ousting the BJP and save democracy, but it itself is ruining democracy in the state.Unfair elections were taking place in the state, opposition parties were not given opportunity to contest elections and candidates of rival parties were stopped from filing nominations, Karat said referring to last year's rural polls in the state."The question of forging alliance with TMC in West Bengal does not arise at all," he said.He said the approach of the West Bengal government was benefitting BJP in the state.About the possibility of an alliance with the Congress, he said no discussion in this regard has taken place.On the Citizenship Bill, Karat said his party would oppose the amendment and demanded framing of a common policy for refugees.It will not be easy to pass the bill in Rajya Sabha as some of the ruling coalition partners are also opposed to the proposed amendment, he said. PTI BS SNS SOMSOM