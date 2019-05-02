Opposition alliance divided over PM candidate: Paswan

Ballia (UP), May 2 (PTI) Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Thursday slammed the opposition alliance, saying no one knows who is their Prime Ministerial candidate as they are "divided" on the issue. He said the opposition alliance was speaking in different voices."Who is prime ministerial candidate of opposition alliance? No one knows this while in BJP Narendra Modi is there. On the matter of PM, the opposition alliance isdivided," Paswan said while addressing an election meeting here on Wednesday evening."While SP-BSP are saying something, Congress says something different. Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee are also dreaming of becoming PM. Despite not having an MP in Lok Sabha and not contesting polls Mayawati is also dreaming of becoming PM. How can she become PM?," he said.Paswan was here to support BJP candidate Virendra Singh Mast. PTI CORR ABN DVDV