Opposition joint statement good news for Pakistan: Javadekar

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The ruling BJP on Wednesday rejected the joint statement of 21 opposition parties that it was politicising the sacrifices of armed forces, saying such remarks are being used by the Pakistani media to show that Indian parties are not united in the fight against terror.Addressing a press conference here, Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said the allegation levelled by the opposition is "baseless".He said the joint statement of the opposition parties was being used by the Pakistani media to project that the Indian polity was not united in its fight against terror."Who is happy (with the joint statement)? Pakistan, its army and its media," Javadekar said.He also showed a clip of a Pakistani news channel to drive home his point. PTI VIT NABZMN