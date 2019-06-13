Opposition parties in Bengal seek Mamata's resignation as Health Minister

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) The opposition parties in WestBengal slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday for her alleged threats to the striking doctors and sought herimmediate resignation as health minister.The BJP, the CPI(M) and the Congress claimed she isbehaving like Hitler and not interested to solve the impasse.In the wake of disruption of medical services inseveral parts of the state over the past three days, Banerjeedirected the agitating junior doctors to resume work andwarned of action if the order is not followed. The doctors,however, decided to continue their stir."Instead of expressing solidarity to the doctors, sheis threatening them. He is behaving like an authoritarian,like a Hitler. This is shameful. She has failed both as thechief minister and the health minister. She should resignimmediately," BJP leader Mukul Roy said.State BJP vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar saidBanerjee was indulging in blame game instead of solving theproblem."Is this a way to deal with the agitating doctors?Instead of solving the problem, she is blaming the doctors,the BJP and others. If she can't control the situation, sheshould resign as the health minister," Majumdar said.He also criticised Banerjee for referring to Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah during her speech at the SSKM Hospital on Thursday morning."BJP chief Amit Shah is encouraging his party cadre tocreate communal tension and run a propaganda on Facebook," she said and claimed that the doctors' agitation is a conspiracy of the BJP and the CPI(M)."She is trying to hide her failures by blaming others.If she can't control the situation, she should resign and letus take over. We would show her how to solve such problems," Majumdar said.Accusing the Trinamool Congress supremo of politicising the issue, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said Banerjee does not seem interested in ending the impasse."Is she is at all concerned about solving the problem,or does she just want to politicise the matter?" he said.State Congress president Somen Mitra also criticisedthe chief minister and said the state government should takeappropriate measures to ensure safety and security of doctors."It is the duty of the state government to ensureproper law and order condition in the state. But at the sametime we would also like to appeal to the doctors to resume the services as lots of poor patients are suffering," Mitra said.Doctors across the state have called for a strike inprotest against the attack on two of their colleagues at NRSMedical College and Hospital in the city by family members ofa patient, who died on Monday night.Services have been affected over the past three daysin emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological unitsof many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a number of private medical facilities in the state, leaving the patients in the lurch. PTI PNT NN SOMSOM