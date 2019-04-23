Opposition parties in UP believe in motto of self-fulfillment: Yogi

Lalitpur/Mahoba/Unnao, Apr 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday attacked opposition parties in the state, saying they believe in the motto of self-fulfillment. "With the power of your vote, hit the alliance and the Congress at the same time and others will automatically leave the election battlefield," he said. During a rally, he asked the crowds whether Bundelkhand was getting electricity during SP-BSP regime? Their governments did not provide electricity, so that they could easily rob the resources of the state, he alleged. Adityanath said the three opposition parties do not have leaders, leadership or any policy. "They all believe in the motto of self-fulfillment, and therefore it is time to teach them a lesson in this election," he said. Attacking BSP supremo Mayawati, the UP chief minister said, "Behenji's party never has any manifesto. Bidding for tickets takes place in her office. She has nothing to do in favour of the public, she just cares about her own welfare." On the 72-hour campaigning ban imposed on him, Adityanath said, "The opposition tried to stop me... During the restriction period, I visited Hanuman temples, took his (Bajrangbali) blessings. And like a line in the Hanuman Chalisa, which says, 'bhoot pisaach nikat nahin aawe' -- all problems related to casteism, opposition alliance, corruption, anarchy will be vanished with His blessings." Praising the prime minister, Adityanath said, "Modi-ji has awakened the country's self-respect. He provided concrete houses, toilets, gas cylinders and electricity to everyone without discrimination and also opened their Jan Dhan accounts." The UP chief minister assured the government will work towards development of Bundelkhand and provide jobs to the youth. Bundelkhand Expressway could be considered as the initial step, he said. "For the very first time, since independence, a prime minister took special care of the whole of Bundelkhand and provided Rs 9,000-crore piped drinking water scheme. The defence corridor will soon be constructed under the guidance and efforts of Modi-ji," he said. Exuding confidence that the BJP will register a massive win in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Adityanath said, "The BJP will get its target of 74 plus seats in UP and will also win over 400 plus seats across the country. The BJP will win more than 30 seats in West Bengal." Appealing to the people for votes, he said, "This is the election for the nation, and now you need to decide in whose hands you want to give it to. On one side we have Modi ji's world class leadership, and on the other hand there is Congress and coalition of the SP-BSP who are involved in the division of the nation." PTI NAV INDIND