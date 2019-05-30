Opposition parties' meeting cancelled

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A meeting of opposition parties, which was scheduled for Friday and meant to deliberate over their reasons for defeat, has been cancelled due to non-availability of some leaders, sources said Thursday.After facing a drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had convened a meeting of opposition parties in Parliament on May 31 to discuss the possible reasons for their defeat.They were also expected to discuss their strategy for the Parliament session which is likely to begin from June 6. PTI KR SKC KR ANBANB