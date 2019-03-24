Opposition questioning valour of armed forces: Rajnath

Lucknow, Mar 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday accused some opposition parties of questioning the valour of the armed forces in the wake of the IAF air strike inside Pakistan after Pulwama terror attack. "The irony is that there are some political parties in the country which are more worried about the surgical strike than Pakistan," he said at an event organised in his parliamentary constituency of Lucknow."They are even asking how may persons were killed in the air strike," added Singh, who was on his first visit to the Uttar Pradesh capital after being re-nominated as the BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls."Rival political parties are raising questions on the courage and valour of our armed forces," he said further.Upon his arrival earlier in the day, the home minister said that he had taken several steps to transform Lucknow into a world-class city."Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted to make Lucknow a beautiful, world-class city," Singh said.In the last five years, as the Lok Sabha MP, I have taken steps to move forward in that direction, he added. PTI NAV RHL