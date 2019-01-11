Opposition to Accidental Prime Minister is intolerance: Naqvi

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Opposition to "The Accidental Prime Minister" movie is an "example of intolerance", Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Friday. The movie, which stars Anupam Kher as former prime minister Manmohan Singh, faced opposition from the Congress which termed it a propaganda film. The movie released Friday and is based on a book of the same name by Singh's then media advisor Sanjaya Baru. "Movies like "Uri" and "Accidental Prime Minister" being opposed is an example of intolerance and nothing else," Naqvi told reporters on the sidelines of the thirdGlobal Film Tourism Conclave organised by the PhD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here. "Uri: The Surgical Strike" which also released Friday is about the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army across the Line of Control in 2016. "Because of his performance and hard-work, nowadays Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the real hero of Indians," he added. The minority affairs minister, however, said that there is freedom to make films on any subject in the country "until it does not create a negative atmosphere ordivisive environment". He said India can become the biggest film tourism hub in theworld. Noting that the Indian film industry has been playingan important role in the eradication of social ills, Naqvi saidfilms can play an important role in "exposing and eliminatingthe menace of terrorism and radicalism". "Film-makers and actors should remain cautiousregarding their responsibility towards the society as itconsiders film personalities and especially film actors astheir role model and icon," he said. Their statements can influence society and thecountry both positively and negatively. The Indian film industryis free from the barrier of region and religion. Indian filmshave succeeded in delivering effective messages on social,cultural and reformist issues," he said. PTI MM KRKKRK DPBDPB