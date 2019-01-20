Opposition to participate in R-Day events can't be accepted, says BJP's Ram Madhav amid row over govt order

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Amid row over an order making attendance mandatory at Republic Day events for state government employees, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav Sunday said any opposition to attend the functions cannot be accepted as it is a matter of pride for every citizen.The Jammu and Kashmir administration made it mandatory for government employees to attend Republic Day functions at Srinagar and Jammu and has warned that any failure will be "construed as dereliction of duty and disobedience of government instructions"."It is a matter of pride for every Indian. We all have to participate in the Republic day parade," the senior BJP leader said, while replying to a question on political parties reportedly criticising the order.Hitting out at political leaders from the Valley, he said, "When in power, they say something and when out of power, they pander to separatist sentiments. Such leaders exist in valley-based parties and this is an open secret and the whole country knows about it."He added, "If some officers are opposing, it is a serious matter and I am sure the state administration will take necessary action."The main Republic Day event in the state would be held in Jammu, where Governor Satya Pal Malik will preside over the function. In Kashmir, the main function would be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar. PTI TAS SOMSOM