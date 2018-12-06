Opposition UDF tears media circular; stages walkout from Ker Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6 (PTI) The Congress-ledopposition UDF Thursday staged a walkout from the KeralaAssembly dissatisfied over the government's assurance to make necessary amendments to a controversial circular, which allegedly gags the media.Demanding a discussion and withdrawal of the circular,the Opposition tore away copies of the order of the homedepartment and walked out.A recent circular issued by the department had put in place a set of guidelines regarding media's interaction with the chief minister, cabinet ministers and celebrities within the Secretariat and in other public places.Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala questionedthe motive of the department, which issued the circular on a subject which apparently comes under the Information andPublic Relations Department (I&PRD)."This circular is a draconian one. This is against thefreedom of the press. The government must hold discussionswith the opposition and media associations. How can a state like Kerala regulate the media?" he said. However, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, who replied to the adjournment motion in the absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said the circular had been "misinterpreted" and there were no restrictions on the media."The Left parties have always fought for press freedom. When media was being attacked by the Sangh Parivar forces, it was the Left parties who were in the forefront to defend the media," he said.The minister pointed out that the Left government was not going to curtail the media freedom and would make necessary amendments in the circular.He said the matter had been brought up by the Opposition as they were facing a dearth of issues to be raised against the state government.Congress MLA K C Joseph, who moved the motion, sought a discussion and said the circular was "unfortunate".He said the chief minister was behind the restrictions on media and it was the present government which had ended the custom of press briefing after the weekly cabinet meetings."Why is the home secretary issuing a circular andinterfering in the functioning of the I&PRD? This order mustbe withdrawn," Joseph said.The LDF government, however, was not in a mood to allow the discussion without the chief minister in the House and told the opposition that it will consider the motion fordiscussion later.The dissatisfied opposition leaders then tore the circularand staged a walkout. PTI RRT UD SS SRY