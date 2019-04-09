Opto Circuits enters into one-time settlement with Yes Bank

(Eds: Recasting intro, updating share price) New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Medical devices firm Opto Circuits India Tuesday said it has entered into a one-time settlement with Yes Bank for settling total outstanding dues worth Rs 33.51 crore. "The company has entered into one-time settlement with Yes Bank Ltd, for settling the total outstanding amount of Rs 33.51 crore, for a consolidated agreed amount of Rs 8.5 crore...," Opto Circuits India said in a filing to the BSE. This amount is to be paid as per the structured installments by April 2021, it said. Shares of Opto Circuits India closed at Rs 8.06 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.95 per cent from its previous close. PTI RVKRVK