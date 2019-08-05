Orange warning for extremely heavy rain in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 5 (PTI) Parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to heavy rains during the last 24 hours and the Meteorological (Met) department issued an orange warning for extremely heavy rain for Tuesday. The MeT centre here said heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the districts of Shimla and Kangra. Palampur received the highest 69 mm rainfall since Sunday evening, followed by Shimla (65 mm), Baijnath (50 mm), Jogindernagar (30 mm), Dharamshala (26 mm), Rajgarh (22 mm), Naina Devi 6 mm, Kufri and Chamba 3 mm each and Kangra 2 mm. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 36.4 degrees Celsius while at 14 degrees Celsius, Keylong recorded the lowest temperature. PTI DJI CK