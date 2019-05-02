Organisations need to reinvent to be more human: Deloitte report

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Organisations need to reinvent themselves to be more 'human' by adopting ethos of a social enterprise, a report by consulting firm Deloitte said Thursday.Besides, about a higher percentage of Indian companies compared to global firms believe that they are industry leaders in terms of being social enterprises, it said.Of the total 10,000 respondents, 45 per cent said that a number of Indian organisations measure the correlation between employee engagement and productivity compared to global companies.The report titled -- Leading the social enterprise: Reinvent with a human focus -- also said the contract, freelance, and gig employment workforce, which was considered alternative for years. However, these categories have now become mainstream."Organisations need to refresh and expand the concept of employee experience to human experience at work by putting meaning back into work based on employee aspiration to connect work to the impact their work has on the organisation and the society at large," the report added. PTI RR SHWBAL