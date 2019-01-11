Organised crime, women safety priority issues, says new Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP

Noida (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Nipping organised crime, cyber crimes and ensuring security to women will be the priority areas for the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, district's new police chief Vaibhav Krishna said Friday.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna, who took over the charge Thursday night, also assured working toward ending the road traffic woes of the people in Noida, Greater Noida.In his first interaction with the press at the police headquarters in Surgajpur, the 2011-batch IPS officer, who has previously helmed the police force in adjoining Ghaziabad district, spelled out his priorities for Gautam Buddh Nagar. Krishna, who has replaced IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, stressed that complaints will be dealt with in a fair, transparent manner, and all legal proceedings would be undertaken."When the people approach the police, they should be heard. Nobody should have a complaint or qualms with the investigation, he said, underlining the police needs to be more sensitive toward the problems of the public and maintain its integrity.The SSP, who held a meeting with all police officers up to the rank of SHOs in the district Thursday night, said he has made it clear that counter-FIRs against the complainant in any case will not be encouraged. "Only in situations where it is not clear who is the victim and who the offender, then only cross FIRs would be allowed. This is also a priority for us, he said.Noting the high number' of cyber crimes here, he said the cyber cell would be made more active, proficient, so that more cases could be worked out, and culprits nabbed."Cyber cell would be made proactive, will also take help from private experts, the police officials will be rained and their capabilities improved, he said.Each police station would have a cyber expert in order to streamline the problem and provide solution at the earlier, officials privy to the Thursday night meeting said. "Otherwise a lot of time of the complainant is wasted in reaching the right office and correct official, the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.Krishna, who has earlier served in districts such as Ghazipur, Bulandshahr, Etah, Ghaziabad and in the Intelligence Unit of the Meerut Range, warned action against policemen also if they are found involved in any wrongdoings.Asked about the encounter spree with criminals that the district has witnessed in the last couple of years, he said, this is not a policy matter but a natural process where police retaliates in self defence."I am yet to take stock of situations here, but I can assure you that all possible efforts would be made so that the people get a better policing system, he told reporters.On criminals targeting businessmen, he said a "traders' security cell" would be set and empowered to handle such cases. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh police had in 2017 announced setting up of 'traders' security cell' in each of the 75 districts in the state.He said the police would also strategise policy and work to check drinking in the open, auto-liftings, drug menace, violence and loot with cab drivers.On manpower shortage in police stations and exhausting duty hours of the policemen, he said a solution for this would also be worked out. PTI KIS RCJ