Oriano Solar Commissions 18.75 MWp for Aditya Birla Renewables in Chhattisgarh

MUMBAI, April 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Oriano Solar commissioned 18.75 MWp solar PV plants located at Rawan (12.5 MWp) and Hirmi (6.25 MWp) in Chhattisgarh in February 2019. Oriano Solar was the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for these projects. These plants will generate clean energy that will offset annual carbon dioxide emission of 22,000 metric tons and have created 235+ construction jobs over a period of 3 months. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/872347/Oriano_Solar_Plant_Chhattisgarh.jpg)"These solar PV power plants, jointly developed by Aditya Birla Renewables Limited and Ultratech, contribute to achieving India's Solar Energy goal of 100 GW by 2022. With high construction quality and execution, Oriano team constructed the solar PV project in a very short time of less than 3 months," said Samir Dash, Vice President - Operations, Aditya Birla Renewables.Yeshwant Rao, Co-founder & MD of Oriano, said, "We are committed to construction of high-quality solar power plants in India."Oriano Solar (http://www.oriano.com), which was founded in June 2015, has emerged as the fastest growing clean technology company in Asia Pacific by Deloitte Fast 500 in Dec 2018. Currently, Oriano is executing 134.5 MWp of solar projects to be commissioned by September 2019 and will surpass cumulative installation of 350+ MWp by the end of this financial year.India's installed solar capacity has reached 28 GW by Dec 2018 and the Indian solar market is growing rapidly with over 17 GW of projects under implementation. "We believe that Oriano Solar is on a strong growth path and confident of crossing 1 GW of execution by Oriano by 2022," said Sachin Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Oriano Solar.Oriano Solar works as an EPC partner for Utility-Scale projects and with C&I IPP developers in infrastructure development, evacuation and turnkey EPC. Oriano was awarded #1 'Solar PV EPC company of the year - Utility Scale (50-100 MW) - Gold' by India Solar Week Awards in July 2018.