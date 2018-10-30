Oriano Solar Fastest Growing Technology Firm From Maharashtra: Deloitte

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Mumbai-based solar solutions company, Oriano, has emerged as fourth fastest growing technology company pan India on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2018, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Headquartered in Mumbai, Oriano is the only company from Maharashtra to make it in Top 5, making it fastest growing technology company in the Maharashtra region. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Oriano grew 3431% percent during this period. "Attracting enough customers to attain such fast growth over three years makes a strong statement about the quality of a company's product and its leadership," said Rajiv Sundar, Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2018 and Partner, Deloitte India. "We congratulate Oriano on being ranked No. 4 on the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India." Founded in June 2015 by Sachin Jain, Yeshwant Rao and Sameer Shah, Oriano is funded by leading Venture Capital and Venture Debt investors viz. Samridhi Fund (backed by UK's DFID, SIDBI, LIC and UIIC) and Caspian Impact Investments. Oriano Solar is a leading solar solutions company for Industrial units, SMEs and Utility-Scale developers and has 350 MW+ of solar projects executed and under development, driving social impact and sustainability across industries and educational institutes in India and helping them reduce their energy cost. These projects have created over 2,200 construction jobs at the bottom of the pyramid. Also, it has helped to reduce 10.8 million metric tons of annual carbon offset and it is equivalent of planting 5.75 million trees and meeting electricity demands of 198,512 Indian households. Oriano was awarded #1 'Solar PV EPC company of the year 2018 (50-100 MW)' by India Solar Week Awards. Prior, Oriano was selected as 'Energy Startup of the Year 2016' Award from Entrepreneur India and 'TECH30' company of the year 2016 by Yourstory.com. Oriano is also developing products in B2C consumer space in off-grid energy access, SME Rooftops, Smart LED Lighting, Micro-Grid and Distributed Solar Home kits powered by Data Analytics and Android platform. Oriano has an advance-stage pipeline of more than 200 MW of solar projects in the next financial year. Source: Oriano Clean Energy Private Limited PWRPWR