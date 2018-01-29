Orient Cement Q3 net loss at Rs 17.67 crore

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd today reported widening of its net loss to Rs 17.67 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 11.66 crore in the October-December quarter a year-ago, Orient Cement said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was down 3.47 per cent to Rs 513.51 crore as against Rs 532.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its total expenses during the third quarter were at Rs 538.27 crore, down 2.14 per cent, compared to Rs 550.07 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Shares of Orient Cement Ltd today settled 4.60 per cent down at Rs 156.55 apiece on BSE. PTI KRH SBT