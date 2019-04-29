Orient Cement Q4 net up over 4-folds to Rs 61.98 cr

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) CK Birla Group firm Orient Cement Monday reported over four-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 61.98 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019. It had reported a net profit of Rs 12.82 crore for the January-March quarter a year ago, Orient Cement said in a BSE filing. Orient Cement's total income rose 21.14 per cent to Rs 754.89 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 623.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's total expenses were at Rs 661.11 crore. Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company informed the BSE that its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share of Re 1 each for financial year 2018-19. Shares of Orient Cement Monday settled at Rs 101.50 on the BSE, up 3.10 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH RVKRVK