Orient Electric looks to double premium fans' sale in 2019

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Orient Electric, part of the CK Birla Group, is looking at doubling the sale of its premium fans in 2019 as it launches innovative products to tap growing consumer demand. The company, which on Wednesday launched its first internet of things (IoT)-enabled smart fan 'Aeroslim' with energy saving inverter technology, said premium fans account for over 10 per cent of its total fan sales. Orient Electric also launched four products under lifestyle series. "We are looking at doubling sale of premium fans in 2019 over the last year. We have been witnessing increase in customer demand for premium fans," Orient Electric, Senior Vice President and Business Head - Fans, Atul Jain told reporters. "We have emerged as a dominant player in the premium fans segment in the last two years and with the launch of Aeroslim fan and our recent launch of lifestyle series of fans, we are hopeful of gaining a stronger foothold in the segment. We presently have more than 40 per cent market share in the premium fans and we are hopeful of gaining further dominance in this segment," he added. Aeroslim smart fan is priced at Rs 7,790 apiece. For half year ending September 30, 2018, Orient Electric had reported a revenue from operations of Rs 810.67 crore. Apart from fans, company also sells small appliances, lighting and switchgear products.