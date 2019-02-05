Orient Electric looks to tap demand for smart, energy-efficient products

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) CK Birla Group company Orient Electric said Tuesday its sales of premium fans have doubled in last two years on growing consumer demand for smart and energy saving products. "What we are seeing is that in Orient premium fans, sales have doubled during last two years. I see no reason why we should not continue with that trend (this year), Atul Jain, senior VP and business head - Fans at Orient Electric, told reporters here. In premium segment category of fans, Orient commands over 40 per cent of the market share, Jain said. They (consumer) want products which are aesthetically good looking, which are smart and connected to the internet, high-performing, energy saving products, which meet different individuals need," he further said. The company recently launched its first internet of things (IoT)-enabled smart fan 'Aeroslim' with energy saving inverter technology. Orient Electric also launched four products under lifestyle series. Aeroslim smart fan is priced at Rs 7,790 a piece, he said. PTI SUN RUJ SHW MRMR