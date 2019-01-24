Orient Green Power Q3 loss widens to Rs 65.74 crore

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Orient Green Power Thursday reported widening of its consolidated net loss by over 28 per cent to Rs 65.74 crore in the December 2018 quarter.The company's net loss was Rs 51.07 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18, it said in a BSE filing.Total income came down to Rs 33.62 crore from Rs 58.25 crore a year ago. For the nine-month period ending December, consolidated net loss came in at Rs 33.23 crore as against a net profit of Rs 1.51 crore in April-December 2017.During the first nine months of this fiscal, total income fell to Rs 282.79 crore from Rs 354.45 crore in corresponding period a year earlier.The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 71.42 crore in 2017-18. PTI KKS RUJ MKJ