Orissa HC grants anticipatory bail to BJD MP in chit fund case

Cuttack, Jan 29 (PTI) The Orissa High Court granted anticipatory bail to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Rabindra Jena on Tuesday in connection with the multi-crore-rupee Seashore chit fund case.Justice Debabrata Dash granted anticipatory bail to Jena, the Member of Parliament from Balasore, who had approached the court in April last year seeking the relief.Jena had filed the plea after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at his houses in Balasore and New Delhi in January, 2017.He was booked by the investigating agency for his alleged complicities with chit fund company Seashore Group.Jena had moved the high court and got protection from it in March, 2017.He had approached the court again on April 2 last year after the expiry of the protection order.