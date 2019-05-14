Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Host 4th Annual Hospital C-Suite Summit in Singapore

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) 2-Day Summit Will Bring Together Top Hospital Executives and Focus on Patient Safety and Service Excellence RARITAN, New Jersey and SINGAPORE, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, in collaboration with Singapore Management University, will host the fourth annual Ortho-SMU C-Suite Summit. The two-day conference, May 14-15 in Singapore, is tailored specifically to senior hospital leadership in Asia-Pacific countries and will focus on the most important factor to any health care organization: patients. During this year's summit, titled "The CEO Agenda on Patient Centricity," hospital executives will have the opportunity to participate in two days of thought-provoking discussions around three key themes, including: Patient safety: How to ensure patient safety through error management and reporting. Patient service excellence: How to improve quality of overall service delivery and patient satisfaction by measuring and constantly improving service levels. The internal and external financial perspective: Making the case for investing in patient safety and service quality. "We're thrilled to collaborate with SMU Executive Development to host another thought-provoking summit for hospital executives in Asia-Pacific," said Zachary Ballard, head of regions LATAM, Japan and ASPAC, and Ortho Care. "Patients are a top priority in any health care organization, especially a hospital, so it's important for decision makers to come together to discuss key topics, share best practices and, most importantly, push boundaries to improve overall patient safety and service quality." Now in its fourth year, the Ortho-SMU C-Suite Summit has grown tremendously since its inception in 2015. Featuring focused groups of attendees and speakers, hospital executives will have the opportunity to network with senior leaders from different industries, listen to thought leaders from world-class faculty, and participate in interactive programs and workshops designed to leverage every participant's expertise. "Patients trust health care professionals with their lives, so it's critical for hospital executives to come together and discuss important topics and issues around patient safety, quality and overall experience," said Katharina Lange Ph.D., executive director at SMU Executive Development. "This summit is important to us, and we're proud to collaborate with Ortho to bring together top executives for a productive and rewarding networking and learning event." The Ortho-SMU C-Suite Summit is by invitation only. For more information or to express interest in attending future events, hospital executives can click here or contact Jasmine Tan at SMU. About Singapore Management University Established in 2000, Singapore Management University is recognized for its high-impact multi-disciplinary research that addresses Asian issues of global relevance, and for its innovations in experiential learning. With over 10,000 students, SMU offers bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degree programs in accountancy, business, economics, information systems, law and social sciences, and executive development programs. Through its city campus, SMU enjoys strategic linkages with business, government and the wider community in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.smu.edu.sg. About SMU Executive Development SMU-Executive Development supports executives throughout their careers -- from individual contributors gaining self understanding, empowerment and foundational skills through to seasoned CEOs and c-suite executives leading multinational organizations with purpose and mission. We support global executives managing the complexities in Asia, and Asian executives navigating in local and international firms and contexts. Our pedagogy of Knowledge-Application-Empowerment transforms personal development, while the pool of 350 faculty, from across the six schools of SMU, provides both depth and breadth of insight to match the needs and context of each participant and corporate client. https://exd.smu.edu.sg/ About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 2019