Oscar host Kevin Hart addresses furore over his old homophobic tweets

Los Angeles, Dec 7 (PTI) Kevin Hart, who is set to host 91st Academy Awards next year, has responded to the controversy surrounding his old homophobic tweets, asking people to "stop looking for reasons to be negative."The 39-year-old actor was announced as the host of 2019 Oscar on Tuesday and soon after his old tweets where he cracked anti-gay jokes resurfaced online.According to Buzzfeed, Hart had started deleting his tweets after the announcement, but many online users took screenshots before they were removed.After a backlash, the actor posted a video on Instagram, saying he is in great mature place where all I do is spread positivity."Guys, Im almost 40 years old. If you dont believe that people change, grow, evolve as people get older, I dont know what to tell you," Hart said in the video. "If you want to hold people in a position where they always have to justify their past, then do you. Im the wrong guy, man. Im in a great place, a great mature place, where all I do is spread positivity," he added.In the same post, the actor said he is fine if people want to "search my history or past and anger yourselves with what you find"."Im almost 40 years old and Im in love with the man I am becoming. You LIVE and YOU LEARN & YOU GROW & YOU MATURE. I live to Love... Please take your negative energy and put it into something constructive."Please... What's understood should never have to be said. I LOVE EVERYBODY... ONCE AGAIN EVERYBODY. If you choose to not believe me then that's on you... Have a beautiful day," the actor said.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which runs the Academy Awards, has not yet responded on the controversy.