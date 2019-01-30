Oscar Isaac, Timothee Chalamet to star in 'Dune' reboot

Los Angeles, Jan 30 (PTI) Actor Oscar Isaac is in talks to play Timothee Chalamet's father in a reboot of sci-fi film "Dune". The story is based on the 1965 science fiction novel by Frank Herbert. It was already made into a film in 1984 by David Lynch but was a box office disappointment. Troubled by rewritings and the alleged meddling of the studio, Lynch had removed his name from the film.The film will be directed and and co-written by "Arrival" filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts are also working on the script with the director. Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Charlotte Rampling are already a part of the cast The story is set in the distant future, where Paul Atreides as his family battles for control of the harsh desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. The planet is the only source of a highly valuable drug which creates psychic abilities and is vital for space travel, making it the universes most valuable commodity. The story explores themes of politics, religion, and mans relationship with nature. PTI BK BKBK