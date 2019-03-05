Oscar Isaac wants to star in 'Metal Gear Solid' film adaptation

Los Angeles, Mar 5 (PTI) Oscar Isaac has expressed his interest in starring in the film adaptation of popular video game "Metal Gear Solid".In an interview with IGN for upcoming film "Triple Frontier", the 39-year-old actor, along with his co-stars Pedro Pascal, Ben Affleck, Garrett Hedlund and Charlie Hunnam, was asked which video game adaptation they would like to star in.To this, Isaac replied, "Metal Gear Solid, that's the one. I'm throwing my hat in for that one." The "Metal Gear" series, created by Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima, revolves around the character of Solid Snake.Since its debut in 1998, the character has achieved the status of an icon over the years. He dons a grey tactical uniform and long, flowing headband, and always speaks into his earpiece in a grovelling, melodramatic voice. The film adaptation of the game has been in development since 2006, and currently "Kong: Skull Island" director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is working on the project when he came on board in 2017. PTI RB RDSRDS