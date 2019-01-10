Oscar winning sound mixer Gregg Rudloff dies of possible suicide

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (PTI) Veteran sound mixer Gregg Rudloff, who bagged Oscars for his work on "Mad Max: Fury Road", "The Matrix" and "Glory", has died at the age of 63.The Los Angeles County Coroner's office is treating his death as a possible suicide."It was reported to us possibly as a suicide," a spokeswoman for the coroner's office told Deadline. "His body was found at his residence in Sherman Oaks on January 6. A call was made, and during the call it was reported as a possible suicide. We won't know for sure until the autopsy is completed," she added.Rudloff was an illustrious name in Hollywood with a career spanning 35 years.He also received Oscar nods for "American Sniper", "Argo", "Flags of Our Fathers and The Perfect Storm" and bagged a 1986 Emmy for sound mixing on "An Early Frost".He was a longtime collaborator of director Clint Eastwood; his first job being Eastwood's "Honkytonk Man" in 1982. Rudloff's earlier credits include "Risky Business", "Footloose", "This Is Spinal Tap", "The Princess Bride", among others.He later worked with Eastwood on "J Edgar", "Invictus", "Changeling", "Gran Torino", "Letters From Iwo Jima", "True Crime" and "Absolute Power", along with "Flags of Our Fathers" and "American Sniper".With over 200 credits, his recent work includes "The Girl on the Train", "Fences", "Molly's Game" and "Captain Phillips". PTI RDS BKBK