OSH India 2018: Minimizing Risks & Maximizing Productivity at Work Places

MUMBAI, November 29, 2018 -- Over 150 brands showcased at the 7th edition of the expo South Asia's largest trade show for Occupational Safety & Health industry in Mumbai by UBM India. A congregation of 130 exhibitors and over 150 renowned Indian and Global brands. Two-day industry conference on Occupational Safety & Health. OSH India Safety Awards to recognize and celebrate the excellence, triumphs and innovations of key stakeholders in the occupational safety and health. Announcement of the preview edition of OSH Bangladesh in Dhaka from April 18-20, 2019. UBM India today launched the 7th edition of the Occupational Safety & Health (OSH) India (29th- 30th November) safety show at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The show brought together internationally renowned exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials under one common platform, to discuss global best practices and seek solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in the field of workplace safety and health. The inaugural ceremony of OSH India, 2018 took place in the presence of key dignitaries, Mr. Hemant Sapra, President, SAMA; Shri H.R. Jagannath, CEO, Air India Engineering Services Ltd; Mr. Mike Robinson, Chief Executive, British Safety Council; Guest of Honours - Shri Lalit Gabhane, Director-General, National Safety Council; Shri Santosh Warrick, CFO & Advisor, MIDC and Shri Sudhakar Prabhu Rathod, Director, DISH, Govt of Maharashtra along with Mr. Pankaj Jain, Group Director, UBM India Pvt. Ltd and Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India amidst an august industry gathering. One of the key announcements made at the inaugural session was that OSH, the global brand, is now extending its wings to the SAARC region by launching a preview show in Dhaka, Bangladesh scheduled for April 18-20, 2019.India, as compared to most countries in the world, has a demographic advantage with regard to its youth population. Approximately half of India's 1.2 billion people are under the age of 26, and by 2020, it is forecasted to be the youngest country in the world, with a median age of 29. Recent reports say 250 million people are set to join India's workforce by 2030. As a big chunk of the population shifts to the working age group, organizations need to look at the safety and health along with emotional well-being of these employees on priority to retain the best of talent and ensure good productivity. Companies in manufacturing and allied sectors such as automobile, oil and gas, construction etc. in particular are becoming aware of occupational hazards and are working towards creating a safer working environment. Governments are emphasizing on developing infrastructure and providing resources centered around workplace safety, coupled with increasing global investments. Although, many organizations have taken the initiative to organize training sessions to create awareness, a concentrated and cohesive strategy is clearly not in place. UBM India's OSH India is geared to filling this vital gap.The participation of leading exhibitors from across the industry reaffirmed the need and focus of OSH India as an industry event. These include industry leaders and key partners such as 'Innovation Zone Partner' - Amazon; 'VIP Partner' - Jayco; 'Gold Partners' - Acme Safetywear and Venus Safety; 'Silver Partner' - Atlas Protective; 'Registration Partner' - Karam; 'Lanyard Partner' - Allen Cooper (Superhouse); 'Visitor Bag & Cafeteria Partner' - Black & Decker; 'Badge Partner' - Uviraj Global; 'Safe Escape Partner' - Prolife Autoglo; 'Confined Space Entry Partner' - Drager; 'Technology Partner' - Tata Communications; 'Safety Footgear Partner' - Sketchers; 'Health Partner' - Narayana Hospital; 'Associate Conference Partner' - Youngwoo; 'Conference Session Partners' - Safestart, Godrej Interio and FALL Arrest System & Technologies amongst others. This year, the show has a presence of over 150 brands and is witnessing international participation from countries such as USA, China, UK, Sri Lanka, Japan, Korea, Germany, Ireland, Middle East and Malaysia.Speaking at the inauguration of OSH India 2018, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India, said, "Workers represent almost half the population and are the major contributors to the social and economic development of the world today. Taking care of health, favorable working conditions, social and emotional well being of employees should be on priority to retain the best of talent and ensure good productivity. Despite a greater focus on occupational safety and health by organizations and Government, there is still inadequate education at various levels and public awareness. OSH India 2018, addresses the pressing need for raising OSH awareness and standards by providing tangible solutions to organizations to meet and network with suppliers and service providers from across the world that will showcase their innovations and knowledge amidst a vastly untapped Indian market. With the Indian Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry expected to grow to over USD 1.5 billion by 2020, the conference on the sidelines of the expo will host discussions touching upon the OSH best practices in MRO in civil aviation & Ergonomics for the first time, along with a series of sessions, panel discussions and workshops on Day 1, something our visitors and delegates are looking forward to."The two-day power packed OSH industry conference will talk on global best practices. Apart from OSH best practices in MRO in civil aviation & Ergonomics, key sessions and panel discussions on Day 1 of the conference included: 'The Role and Need for Accreditation in HSE'; 'The Future of Work & Risk: An update on ISO45001 by Mike Robinson, Chief Executive, British Safety Council', 'Communication to ensure Safety, Efficiency & Productivity' and 'Reducing Error and Influencing Behaviour'; 'Implementing Laws and legislations to Enforce Industrial Safety, Worker Safety and Industrial Hygiene: Key Responsibilities and Challenges'; 'Best Safety Practices in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul of Aviation Equipment' and a Presentation on 'Fall Arrest Systems and Technologies'.Day 2 will see a Power Talk on 'The Human Side of Safety'; Workshops on 'Occupational Safety and Health: The Role of Indian Standards' and 'Practical Safety Training Center at Construction Sites'; Panel discussions on 'Best Practices in Ergonomics and Occupational Health to Safeguard Workers & Improve Organisational Efficiency' and 'Redefining Occupational Health and Fire Safety Metrics While Working at Hazardous Places, specially high rise buildings, & While Using Hazardous Substances & Chemicals'; Sessions on - 'Fix the Tail to Propel Procurement: Attacking the Tail Spend Problem in B2B'; 'Safety on Rent' as an Industry Best Practice for Managing Plant shutdowns/Turnarounds Safely'; 'Improving Business Profitability Through Occupational Health and Safety'; a Partner session on 'Enterprise Safety: Technology Adoption and Challenges'. The conference is being attended by industry experts from across the country and leading International organizations.OSH India 2018 will also witness the 'OSH India Awards 2018', which is open to Indian operating businesses, organizations, alliances and individuals in the public or private sector with a workplace health and safety initiative. This year, OSH Awards received a total of 120 nominations from across industry verticals that include construction, pharma, chemicals, FMCG, BPO, Banking, refineries, oil & gas, automobiles, logistics & transport, power, SMEs, Agro, Healthcare, food, iron & steel, IT, Rubber industry and more. These Awards have been instrumental in building competitiveness among applicants, in encouraging innovation and have been able to promote and establish thought leadership within the Occupational Safety and Health industry in India. The Awards Night slated for the evening of Day 1 (29th Nov) will be a celebration of luminaries and forerunners of the industry getting together, over a night of insights, networking, glamour and entertainment.