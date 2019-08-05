Otis India Launches Gen2� Life Elevators for Upscale Residential and Commercial Segment

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire IndiaOtis India is launching the Gen2 Life elevator for upscale residential and commercial buildings. Manufactured from the Otis factory at Bengaluru, the Gen2 Life will be based on the companys flagship elevator technology -- the Gen2 elevator system. Otis, the worlds leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways, is a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX). Passenger capacities will range between 8 15 passengers with speeds of 1.5 and 1.75 meters per second as well as offering either machine-room or machine roomless configurations. The robustness of the elevator design will allow users to opt for a rear glass door and accommodate a large variety of customers demands for new aesthetics. This new product will come with additional elevator cabin interior options, including two more new variants to the Aura aesthetics theme, which was launched in 2017.In addition, its special features include steel-coated, flat-belt technology; space-saving, a compact gearless machine, Pulse, ReGen drive and energy-efficient operation that has made the Gen2 family of elevators a game-changer for the elevator industry.The Gen2 Life system is an exciting offering from Otis India for upmarket residential and commercial segments, said Sebi Joseph, President, Otis India. Otis introduced the Gen2 elevator in 2000 and since then has sold over 700,000 units around the world. This has been one of our best selling products to date, thanks to the customers desire for greener solutions.About OtisOtis is the worlds leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Founded 165 years ago by the inventor of the safety elevator, Otis offers products and services through its companies in approximately 200 countries and territories. Otis is a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information, visit www.otis.com or follow Otis on LinkedIn, YouTube and as @OtisElevatorCo on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. To view the image click the link below:Gen2 Life Aura rose gold PWRPWR