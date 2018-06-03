OUP to host 2nd South Asia Conclave on July 4

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Policymakers, bureaucrats, academicians and journalists will discuss topics linked to politics, business and healthcare among others at the second edition of Oxford University Press South Asia Conclave on July 4.

The conclave seeks to closely examine the key issues affecting Indian politics, business and politics, political finance, civil-military relations and healthcare policy and, become a major platform to discuss issues pertaining to South Asia and develop a deeper understanding.

Some of the speakers include Union minister Jayant Sinha, Congress MP Rajeev Gowda, former CEC SY Quraishi and journalist Shekhar Gupta.

The conference will be chaired by Ashutosh Varshney, professor of Political Science and Director of the Center for Contemporary South Asia, Brown University, and co-chaired by Pradeep Chhibber, professor of Political Science and Director of the Institute of International Studies at the University of California.

"We see the conclave evolve into a major platform for talking about key issues and challenges that concern South Asia at present," says Sugata Ghosh, director of academic publishing at Oxford University Press India.

"In debating and discussing these issues we seek to stimulate informed dialogue between the participants, thereby making new research ideas available to the larger public," he adds.

Home to approximately 24 per cent of the worlds population, South Asia is known for its astounding cultural diversity. The regions economic growth, according to the recent World Bank South Asia Economic Focus, is anticipated to accelerate from 7.1 per cent in 2016 to 7.3 per cent in 2017, reaching 7.4 per cent in 2018 and 7.5 per cent in 2019.

The region faces an array of challenges in making healthcare, livelihood, education, and security available to its citizens. Politics based on identities rather than socioeconomic programmes remains a dominant force. PTI ZMN RDS RDS