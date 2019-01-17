Our country is in a hellhole right now: Cardi B on shutdown by Trump govt

Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Cardi B has slammed Trump administration on the ongoing government shutdown that has left thousands without pay in the US, saying that the country is in a "hellhole right now".The rapper vented her anger on the order through a video on Instagram."Trump is now ordering federal workers to go back to work without getting paid. I don't want to hear y'all motherf***ers talking about 'Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days'," Cardi B said in the video, defending Obama's shutdown in 2013, noting that it was "for healthcare".The recording artiste pointed out that irrespective of one's job, the shutdown needs to be taken seriously."Our country is in a hellhole right now. We really need to take this serious. I feel like we need to take some kind of action."The longest-ever government shutdown entered its 26th day Thursday.Cardi B's rant comes after President Donald Trump summoned tens of thousands of federal employees back to work without getting paid as the government's partial shutdown continues. PTI RDS BKBK