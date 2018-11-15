Our govt expeditiously implemented developmental schemes in last 5 yrs: Union min Mahesh Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Union minister Mahesh Sharma said on Thursday that both central and state governments have expeditiously and transparently implemented developmental schemes in the last five years. He said the Rajasthan government has taken various labour reforms to boost investment and industrial production besides creating job opportunities in the state. "Rajasthan is progressing as fast as a developing state by shedding away the BIMARU tag," Sharma said at a press conference here. He said the BJP is a cadre-based party with having its policies, leadership and intention very clear. "The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to take the country and the state on the development path rising above the religion and caste barriers," the union minister said. Sharma claimed that the country has witnessed 40 per cent increase in footfall of tourists in the past five years. "Nearly 20 crore tourists visited the country in the past five years compared to 14 crore tourists that visited the country during previous government dispensation," he said. He said the BJP government has spent Rs 139 crore on country's tourism spots whereas the previous Congress government spent merely 36 crore in five years. The government spent Rs 141 crore on 48 memorials and Rs 348 crore was given to Rajasthan under the 'Swadesh Darshan Yojana', Sharma said. PTI AG SNESNE