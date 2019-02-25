Outcome Budget: Delhi govt's transport dept poorest performer

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The performance of Delhi government's transport department was found at the lowest rung of the Outcome Budget 2018-19 which was tabled in the Assembly Monday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The performance of one of the biggest departments of the city government was found to be "on track" with respect to only 91 of the 158 critical indicators, which stood at 57 per cent.Sisodia, however, said daily ridership of public transport such as buses increased by two lakh as compared to the Delhi Metro which saw a decline of three lakh in its daily ridership.The Outcome Budget 2018-19 assessed the performance of 13 departments of the Delhi government up to December 31, 2018, including various programmes, schemes and projects run by the ruling AAP. The transport department's 25 programmes were included in the Outcome Budget, consisting a total of 209 indicators out of which 158 were termed critical.The report, however, did not specify which aspects of performance were chosen as indicators. The transport department issued 35.38 lakh pollution under check (PUC) certificates up to December 31, 2018, against the target of 51 lakh during the financial year 2018-19, it said. The number of challans issued by the department for not having valid PUCs during the period was 24,171 as compared to the target of 29,000.The major achievements of the department during the past year were coming out with a draft policy on electric vehicles and procurement of CNG and battery-operated buses. PTI VIT SRY