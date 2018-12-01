Outfit objects to Army chief's remark on women in combat roles

New Delhi, Dec 1(PTI) The National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) Saturday objected to Army chief Bipin Rawat's remark about women in combat roles and accused him of having an "orthodox" view.Speaking in Pune earlier this week, Rawat had said that the Indian Army is not yet ready to have women in combat roles."We are not yet ready for that (women in combat roles) as facilities have to be created within... Women also need to be prepared for that kind of hardships," he had said. The NFIW "strongly" expresses its objection to the reported statement of the Army chief, the outfit said in a statement."NWIF is of the opinion that the Army chief having orthodox world view is surrendering to gender discrimination," it said.The NWIF has demanded that the central government create conditions for women to join in combat roles too, the statement added. PTI VIT VIT ANBANB