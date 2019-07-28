Outgoing UP governor to attend Anandiben's swearing-in ceremony

Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) Outgoing Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Sunday said he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of his successor Anandiben Patel before bidding adieu to the state. "There is a provision in the Constitution that until the newly-appointed Governor takes charge, the previous one continues. Anandiben Patel will take oath as the new Governor of the state. I got a bonus of seven days. I thank Anandiben Patel," he said. He said there is a protocol that the outgoing governor leaves before his successor arrives. "We have been seeing that whenever a new president is elected, he accompanies the outgoing president in a car to Parliament. They sit on the same stage. When the new president gets up to take the oath, the outgoing president vacates his chair," Naik said. "I will be present at the oath-taking ceremony of Anandibenji. I am leaving on a happy note. In five years, Uttar Pradesh has embarked on path of becoming Uttam Pradesh. I will see UP becoming an USD 1-trillion economy," he added. PI NAV SNESNE