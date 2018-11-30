'Outstanding Case Writer' Award Presented to ICFAI Business School

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The Case Collection Managers Meet was held in India at Hyderabad for the first timeHyderabad, Telangana, India(NewsVoir)The highly prestigious Outstanding Case Writer award was presented to the ICFAI Business School (IBS) faculty members at the inaugural Case Collection Managers Meet held at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on 16th November 2018. Mr. Richard McCracken, the Director of the UK-based The Case Centre, an independent home of the case method, gave away the award. Dr. J Mahender Reddy, the Vice Chancellor of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education attended the event. The award was for the case "Breaking the Code of Silence", written by Ms. SyedaMaseehaQumer, Dr. DebapratimPurkayastha, and Dr. Vijaya N. Zinnoury (University of Denver, USA). To win the 'Outstanding Case Writer' award, one has to beat off competition from the best case writers in the world, as the case can be about any management topic cutting across disciplines.IBSs winning case deals with the highly topical issue of sexual harassment in the workplace and allows instructors to bring critical issues to the classroom and also help find solutions. Richard McCracken said that the case predates the Me Too movement, which is a hot topic now globally, and as such, is a highly deserving winner.The Case Collection Managers Meet was held in India (Hyderabad) for the first time and was attended by representatives from IIM Ahmedabad, Indian School of Business, BIMTECH, and so on. Dr. Purkayastha was the key note speaker for the event and shared his insights on how to write award-winning cases.About ICFAI Business SchoolIBS (Faculty of Management) is a constituent of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education. It is a premier business school that has been consistently ranked by independent rating agencies as one of the top 10 B Schools of India. It is one of the first business schools in South Asia to receive the prestigious SAQS accreditation. NAAC, an autonomous institute of University Grants Commission has also accredited The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University) with A Grade with an impressive score (institutional CGPA) of 3.43 out of 4.About The Case Centre The Case Centre, headquartered in United Kingdom, is the independent home of the case method. Its stated mission is to advance the case method worldwide, sharing knowledge, wisdom and experience to inspire and transform business education across the globe. It is a not-for-profit organization and registered charity.Image: Left to Right: Dr. Debapratim, Mr. Richard Mc Cracken, Ms. SyedaMaseeha, Dr. J Mahender Reddy PWRPWR