OutSystems Recognized as a Customer's Choice in Two Gartner Peer Insights Market Categories

Over 430 verified customer reviews land low-code leader in two customer choice categories SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, provider of the number one platform for low-code rapid application development, today announced that it has been named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice in two categories. Customers recognized OutSystems with positive reviews in the Mobile App Development Platforms and Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service (hpaPaaS) categories. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals with experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service. Vendors must have a minimum of 50 published reviews, with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher. OutSystems received 206 verified customer reviews from 13 different industries in the Mobile App Development category -- the largest number of reviews among the 23 vendors, as of November 8, 2018. OutSystems also received 232 verified customer reviews from 13 different industries in the Enterprise hpaPaaS category -- the largest number of reviews among the 42 vendors, as of November 8, 2018. "At the end of the day, we measure success by how well we help our customers solve their business problems," said Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems. "We're thrilled to see that our customers continue to value us highly through their thoughtful reviews. We thank our customers for helping us receive these distinctions as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for 2018 for Mobile App Development Platforms and for Enterprise hpaPaaS." "OutSystems is honoured to be distinguished as a Customers' Choice in Gartner Peer Insights market categories for Mobile App Development Platforms and Enterprise hpaPaaS. We are thankful for the trust that organisations in Asia Pacific have placed in us, and these distinctions will serve as a motivation for us to continue empowering enterprises through enhanced software development lifecycles," said Mark Weaser, Vice President, OutSystems APAC. Here are several Gartner Peer Insights reviews of OutSystems: "We love the ability to quickly spin up new solutions and products with little overhead and deploy them to either an on-premises or cloud-based environment very quickly. The features and functionality for both web and mobile platforms help keep our application designs consistent." -- Global CIO, Services READ REVIEW HERE "OutSystems is a great product that does everything I want it to do. Technical support and engineering are very responsive, and the community is always willing to help. The mobile implementation is fantastic. I love working in it, and my users are very satisfied with not only the performance, but the capabilities of the apps." -- Software Engineer, Manufacturing READ REVIEW HERE "OutSystems brought in a cultural shift in our entire IT delivery team." -- Director, Custom Apps & Collaboration, Energy and Utilities READ REVIEW HERE "We have seen a stable and speedy deployment, which I do not think would have been possible with the traditional development tools. We do > 95% of all development in OutSystems alone." -- Director of Development, Services READ REVIEW HERE Using the OutSystems platform, enterprises can cut their mobile development time in half without compromising quality or scalability. OutSystems has established a leading position in mobile app development through its flexible, usable platform with advanced mobile features including pixel-perfect UX, easy integration with any system and secure offline, one-click deployment. The OutSystems enterprise high-productivity aPaaS is a comprehensive low-code platform that addresses critical issues like the skyrocketing demand for new business applications, the need to modernize aging legacy systems, and the shortage of necessary developer skills. OutSystems covers the widest range of capabilities for full-stack development and full lifecycle management including business process management (BPM), integration workflows, UIs, business logic, data models, web services, and APIs. OutSystems was named a Leader in two other Gartner reports in 2018 based on analyst opinion: the April 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service (hpaPaaS) 2018 and the July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms. About Peer Insights Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home. Disclaimers: Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warrantees, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warrantees of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. About OutSystems Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.