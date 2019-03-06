Over 1 lakh new voters joined electorate in Gautam Buddh Nagar till Jan 31

Noida (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Around 1.3 lakh new voters have been registered in the past one year, taking to nearly 15 lakh the number of people eligible to cast their vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district administration said Wednesday.Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Khurja and Sikandrabad are five assembly constituencies that constitute the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat, with the latter two geographically falling in Bulandshahr district, it said.The details on election preparations were shared by District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna.Till January 31, 1.3 lakh new voters were registered in the last one year. The total voters in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida, Jewar, Dadri) stood at 14.98 lakh, Singh said, adding that if Khurja and Sikandrabad were also added the number would reach around 22 lakh.He said the process of revising the voters list was underway and the number of voters can go up.Singh identified three major factors that have led to the rise in new voters. These are more flat buyers coming to live here, migrant workers and students, he said.Singh said 1,224 polling booths are proposed in urban areas and 312 in rural areas, both subject to approval from the Election Commission.Once the election dates are announced, the model code of conduct would enforced immediately, they said.Special teams have been formed and once the model code of conduct is enforced, flexboards, posters, hoardings on roadsides would be removed within 24 hours. Comprehensive campaign will be carried out to check illicit liquor and illegal arms, SSP Krishna said.He said the police have identified some sensitive areas and would be taking extra caution to handle situation at such places.The people can make complaint to the police about any suspicious activity and exemplary action will be taken.The police will be pro-active on social media to take cognizance of election-related issues, he said.Special focus will be on containing rumour mongering, he said, exhorting general public to not share unverified information on social media. PTI KIS ANBANB