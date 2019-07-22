Over 10 detained for 'lynching' four elderly tribals in Jharkhand

Gumla (Jharkhand), Jul 22 (PTI) Over 10 people were detained for allegedly lynching four elderly tribals, including two women, on the suspicion of practising witchcraft in Gumla district, police said Monday. Suna Oraon (65), Champa Oraon (79), Fagni Oraine (60) and Piro Oraine (74) were beaten to death by a group of 10 masked men in Nagar-Siskari village on Saturday night, they said. However, nobody in the village is willing to talk about the incident, police said. "Over 10 villagers have been taken into custody since Sunday for interrogation. Locals used to visit the deceased, who were suspected of performing witchcraft, with the belief that they could cure diseases," SP Anjani Kumar Jha said. He said the victims were not involved in any land dispute, which many experts believe becomes the reason behind accusing people of practising witchcraft. "Branding a person as 'witch' is one of the tactics to usurp his or her properties. Majority of the incidents occur in tribal areas as sorcery is widely practised there," said Premchand, chairman of Free Legal Air Committee, which works towards the eradication of witchcraft. PTI CORR PVR ACD RBT SNESNE