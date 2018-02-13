Over 100 beneficiaries of LPG scheme for poor families meet PM

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Over 100 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a scheme for providing LPG connections to women from poor families, today interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who emphasised on the need for ending discrimination against the girl child.

The women beneficiaries, who belong to various states, were here for the LPG panchayat which was hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind today.

During the informal interaction with Modi, the beneficiaries explained how their lives had improved through the use of LPG cylinders, an official statement said.

The prime minister emphasised on the need to end all forms of discrimination against the girl child and exhorted the gathering to work towards ensuring cleanliness in their villages.

He said this would improve the health of the entire village.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a scheme of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for providing LPG connections to women from poor families. PTI NAB ASK ASK