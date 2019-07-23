Over 100 BSF jawans donate blood to mark Kargil victory

Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) Over 100 Border Security Force personnel donated blood in a series of special programmes to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. A blood donation camp was organised at the BSF's Jammu frontier headquarters here on Tuesday. A similar camp and several other functions were held in the sector headquarters in Rajouri on Monday, a spokesperson said. The camp was organised by the 59th battalion in collaboration with the Government Medical College, Rajouri. A music competition was also organised by the 126 battalion in Sundarbani, in which as many as 80 school children participated, the spokesperson said. He said an exhibition of weapons and a documentary on Kargil Vijay Diwas was also shown to 35 school children, teachers and civilians of Nai Basti, Jamunabela and Pragwal villages in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district. PTI TAS ABHMB