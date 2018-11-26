Over 100 'challans' issued at Signature bridge Monday: Police

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Over 100 'challans' were issued on Monday for various violations at the newly opened Signature bridge, Delhi Police said and asserted that they are working on making the flyover safer for commuters.Three people were killed and one injured in two separate accidents on the newly inaugurated bridge on two consecutive days recently. The bridge has also become a hotspot for people to click selfies climbing onto its railings.The Delhi Police said it has issued 106 challans on Monday.Giving details, they said 62 challans were issued for driving without helmet, three for improper parking, five for violation of one-way, 10 for triple riding and 26 for other offences. Seven vehicle were also towed away from the bridge, police said.Police officials said 12 traffic police personnel have been deployed at the bridge and its approach road on the Khajuri side from 8 am to 8 pm and asserted they were making efforts to make the flyover safer for commuters.The police said 42 challans were issued for dangerous driving, 85 for triple riding, 453 for riding without helmet and 263 for driving against flow of traffic between November 6 and November 20.During the same period, 359 challans were issued for improper parking, four for entering no-Entry zone and 48 for over-speeding, it said.A 24-year-old was killed and his cousin injured on November 24 after their motorcycle skidded off the Bridge just a day after two medical students were killed in an accident on the bridge. PTI NIT TDS NSD